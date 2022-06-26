The Courier
Home/Video

Moorabool growing pains lead to road in ruins in Ballan

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated June 26 2022 - 8:55pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DANGEROUS CORNER: John Kowarsky says the T-intersection at Hogan Road and Densley Street is poorly drained, too narrow and has poor line-of-sight for drivers. Picture: Luke Hemer

Drivers on a battered Ballan road say they are sick of having to dodge potholes, culverts and feral animals - and say the surface was in better condition 20 years ago than it is today.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.