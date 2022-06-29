The Courier

The Turret Cafe's Carmel and Tony West to step down as owners

NW
By Nieve Walton
Updated June 29 2022 - 8:10am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carmel West has been the owner of The Turret for just over 20 years. Picture: Lachlan Bence.

A Ballarat hospitality star will be hanging up her apron after two decades on Sturt Street.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NW

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.