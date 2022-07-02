How can another tragedy at a notorious intersection be prevented?

It is absolutely tragic and sad to see this preventable death occur and no one can appreciate the pain and loss suffered by the family and friends of the deceased.
This intersection is well known to locals like myself who, even when the greatest care is taken, still find themselves in a precarious situation.
There have been other accidents at this intersection and Council has always been well aware of it and what has been done? Nothing.
I'm not going to go into the "whys" because blind Freddie can see the problem, which I'm sure will come out of the Vicpol investigation.
Motorists travelling on Greenhalghs Road seem to think that because it is a 100km/h zone they can safely travel through that intersection at that speed which as can be seen is not the case.
There are solutions which should be acted upon by Council immediately, not just sent to planning and sometime, one year, something is done.
The horse sadly has bolted but let's not see another family suffer the same grief, shut the gate now.
Finchs Road between Bells Road and Greenhalghs Road is and has been a disgrace for years with narrow bitumen, potholed gravel edges, tree lined, kangaroos, rises over driveway bridges, rubbish bins on rubbish day. It can be a nightmare only to be fronted with no visibility when reaching Greenhalghs Road.
Council's mindset is to spend millions every year patching up the side of the road which lasts a day.
Frank Gedye, Smythes Creek.
Living in the area for the past 30 years and driving through that intersection often several times a day, as a local, I am always extremely cautious when approaching and driving through it.
Unfortunately, not every driver is.
Greenhalghs Road being a 100km/h stretch of road, the intersection being on the crest of the road and the lack of stop signs on Finchs Road makes this an extremely dangerous intersection.
The approach to the intersection on Greenhalghs Road needs to be 80km/h and there needs to be stop signs on Finchs Road.
Cleaning up the vegetation close to the corner would also help vision.
Chris Ridsdale, Bunkers Hill.
It's not the council's fault, plain and simple.
Doesn't matter what alterations are made.
GIVE WAY means give way. If one doesn't, the outcome can be tragic, as in this case.
Peter Cymbalista, Wendouree.
Terrible news. Sympathy to the family and best wishes to the child.
I am wondering if the closure of Latrobe Street and the delay in its completion contributed at all?
Lots (of drivers) taking a detour from Dyson Drive to Finchs Road due to road works and growth.
Sarah Leitch, Delacombe.
