Disgruntled Creswick residents have expressed their concerns over the Hepburn Shire Council's decision to remove the 'bio box' adjoined to the Creswick Town Hall saying the room holds significant cultural and historical sentiment.
The 'box', which was built in 1948, and is on the south facing side of the town hall, was used as a theater room during the Second World War.
Creswick resident Val Lawrence said the room brought a lot of pleasure to the town of Creswick and at one time was used as a landmark of the suburb before the advent of the television.
She said she found the council's decision to remove the room, which would form part of the conservation works on the 146-year-old town hall, as "completely unnecessary" and a "waste of money."
"I can't see any reason why the council would want to take it down," Ms Lawrence said.
"Why add expense to what has to be done to the town hall by taking down something that's not causing any problems?"
While the room is not actively in use, Ms Lawrence said the room represented an "archive of the town" as well as being a place of shelter at the hall.
"The room helped bring movies into the town, it was a place of gathering and helped bring names such as Esther Williams and Rita Hayworth into Creswick," she said.
"The room also provides shelter from the weather over the entrance to the town hall. If it's pouring rain and they take that down then everybody will be standing there wet."
John Lambert, another Creswick resident, said he felt similarly saying the room shouldn't been pulled down as it is vital to Creswick's historical legacy.
"It's just ridiculous that council are wanting to tear the 'bio box' down," Mr Lambert said.
"It's got huge historical significance and it's been there for that long; I don't think there's anyone who is alive in Crewick when it was put there," Mr Lambert said.
He said he was particularly frustrated with the council's decision of earmarking the town hall as historically significant but neglecting the adjoining 'bio box' room as also being significant.
"The general feeling in Creswick is everyone is upset with the council as far as historical things," Mr Lambert said.
"They (the council) say they want to preserve it (the 'bio box), but they just go ahead and do what they want to do.
"They (the council) advertise for community response but it seems like they've ignored the result in the finish."
Creswick flowers owner and local Simone Broad said the 'bio box' should instead be renovated and returned to its "former glory."
"It's (the 'bio box') close to 100 years old; it has a wonderful culture significance to our town," Ms Broad said.
"It should be preserved for future generations not pulled down."
Hepburn Shire Council chief executive officer Bradley Thomas said the council understood there were mixed reviews among community members regarding the removal of the 'bio box.'
"The council has decided to remove the 'bio box' as this forms part of the town hall's upgrade works," Mr Thomas said.
"This removal is based on independent heritage advice."
He said the final outcome on the 'bio box' would be made once the council had awarded a tender for the project.
Tenders for the Creswick Town Hall upgrade project will close on July 26 with the project's full details to be released once a tender is secured.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
