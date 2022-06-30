Busy Ballarat intersection to close this Sunday

The Latrobe Street and Wiltshire Lane intersection will be fully closed this Sunday from 7am to 7pm, weather permitting.
The upgrade works, replacing the current roundabout at Latrobe Street, Wiltshire Lane, Ballarat-Carngham Road, and Learmonth Street with traffic lights, are required to finish asphalting without disrupting businesses.
The full day closure will also reduce the risk of delays from the weather, according to the state Department of Transport.
Detours will be in place along Whitelaw Avenue, Sutton Street, Brazenor Street, Winter Street, Sturt Street, and Dyson Drive.
Another full closure, which was planned for this week, has been delayed until further notice.
The "critical drainage works" require favourable weather conditions, including temperature.
Drivers should plan ahead and consider alternative routes, allow extra time, and follow traffic management directions.
Latrobe Street is one of six locations where intersections are being upgraded as part of the state government's $60 million Keeping Ballarat Moving project - traffic lights are expected to be switched on at Gillies Street in July, while works are also under way at DTC, at Hertford and Albert streets, and at Docwra Street and the Midland Highway.
