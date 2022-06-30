The Courier

Further change afoot for Ballarat's established suburbs as more infill development looms

By Maeve McGregor
June 30 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GROWING: A view of neighbourhoods in Ballarat looking to the east from Delacombe

The drumbeat of change continues to grow louder to the east of Ballarat, with plans for another sizeable subdivision proposed in the well-established suburb of Canadian.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.