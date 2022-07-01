The Courier
Home/Video

Displaced Creswick residents continue to battle with their insurance companies nearly six months after floods

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
July 1 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Displaced Creswick residents have yet again been thrust "into trauma" as their battle between their insurance companies continue to rage on nearly six months after the horrific floods ravaged 180 homes and various businesses in the rural township.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Malvika Hemanth

Malvika Hemanth

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.