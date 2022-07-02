The Courier

Lynden Nicholls' Facing Up performance will hit the stage for NAIDOC week before touring schools in 2023

NW
By Nieve Walton
July 2 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STORIES: Zerene Webster performs during Facing Up in 2019 at the Botanical Gardens. Picture: Adam Trafford

A moving play about Indigenous history is coming back to Ballarat after an outside performance in the Botanical Gardens three years ago.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NW

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.