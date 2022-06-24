The Courier

St Alipius Parish School learn about NAIDOC week before school holidays

NW
By Nieve Walton
June 24 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STAND UP: St Alipius students Alanna with her homemade shirt and (inset top to bottom) Charlotte, Iris and Belle dancing in the hip hop workshop. Picture: Adam Trafford.

Students at St Alipius Parish School have been using the arts to understand more about first nations people in preparation for National Aborigines and Islanders Day Observance Committee Week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NW

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.