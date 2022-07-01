'A great privilege': Committee for Ballarat announces new chair

Growth will be the focus for the Committee for Ballarat's new board chair.
Today, well known community member George Fong took up the new position.
Mr Fong has experience as the former Central Highlands Regional Partnership chairman, as well as deputy chancellor for Federation University and founder of technology company Lateral Plains.
"It was a great privilege to be asked to be the next chair," Mr Fong said.
"It is very exciting and we have some very dynamic people on the board."
He said there has been a lot to learn after the COVID-19 pandemic and this, along with the growing population, the 2026 Commonwealth games and the urgent need for federal support in renewable energy will be at the forefront of the committee's work.
"We are really well placed to take a leading role in debates and discussions for the strategy of where this region goes," Mr Fong said.
"We are close to Melbourne, we have good transport and we are on the right side of the city in terms of where the airport is."
Mr Fong said the focus would then be to make sure the infrastructure kept improving.
"The Committee for Ballarat had a lot to do with getting faster trains going and then we need to make sure that we build a focus on Ballarat that says 'this is a place where businesses can thrive, not just exist'."
"We are looking at making sure that people know that there is a vibrant, commercial and business fraternity and economy here."
Mr Fong said this could encourage people who live in Ballarat but work in Melbourne to move their work to town as well.
"That is something that I think the committee is very well placed to assist with," he said.
Mr Fong said he was aware of how the committee collaborated both with the universities in Ballarat and other organisations around town.
"I have relationships with all of those organisations too," he said.
"Because of that well established dialogue, the question is, how do we now take it to the next level?
"In these days of increasing economic uncertainty, the increase in growth of Ballarat, how do we put in planning for the growth and also the opportunities that we need to accommodate what is effectively a changing demographic within the region?"
Mr Fong said he was looking forward to working with the rest of the board.
"Michael Poulton is a rare gem as the executive officer, he is enthusiastic and articulate and clearly has vision," he said.
"My job is to make sure that it all comes together in the boardroom, making sure that we keep that enthusiasm, vision and ability to drive things, which I do not think I will have a problem with."
