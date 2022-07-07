INTERNATIONAL boxing has found its Commonwealth Games stage in Ballarat.
The Victorian government will on Thursday confirm a Selkirk Stadium booking as the host venue for the 2026 Games.
Boxing already had a billing in Ballarat, alongside athletics and Twenty20 cricket, when the Games were declared for regional Victoria on April 12. At that time, only Mars Stadium was officially locked in as the athletics venue.
Victorian Deputy Premier Jacinta Allan, whose portfolio includes Commonwealth Games delivery, said it was an exciting time for Ballarat.
"Selkirk Stadium joins [Mars] Stadium as a confirmed host venue for Victoria 2026 as we get on with delivering the Commonwealth Games in four years' time," Minister Allan said in a media statement.
"The Commonwealth Games will bring jobs and opportunity for the people of Ballarat, with the Games forecast to deliver significant economic and social benefits."
Ballarat joins other regional hubs Bendigo, Geelong and Gippsland locked in to host athletes for the 2026 Games. More regional sporting locations are expected to be confirmed as the Games' schedule and sports firm up.
Boxing is one of only three sports, along with athletics and swimming, to have featured at every Games since the inaugural edition of what were then called British Empire Games in 1930.
The sport is one of the biggest drawcards for the Commonwealth Games, both in participants and spectators.
A film production facility was re-purposed into a 3000-seat venue for boxing, squash and table tennis for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.
The $24 million stage one overhaul of Selkirk Stadium, which opened in July 2019, created a 3000-seat indoor, modern showcourt arena for the Eureka Sports Precinct.
Victoria 2026's opening ceremony will be held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on March 17 in what is the sole metropolitan event for the Games. A closing ceremony venue is yet to be confirmed.
Twenty20 cricket will be shared among Ballarat, Bendigo, Geelong and Gippsland. A Ballarat venue is expected to be Eastern Oval, which is home to a Cricket Victoria centre of excellence facility. Melbourne Renegades will also make Eastern Oval home in October for string of a Women's Big Bash League matches.
While Mars Stadium will host the Games' centrepiece, athletics, this does not guarantee the marathon event.
City of Ballarat mayor Daniel Moloney confirmed this week joint plans with Hepburn Shire were underway to make a play for the Games' mountain-biking program on the Creswick trails.
It is estimated the 2026 Commonwealth Games will contribute more than $3 billion to Victoria's economy: creating more than 600 full-time equivalent jobs before the Games; 3900 jobs during the Games; and a further 3000 jobs beyond the closing ceremony.
Victoria 2026 will deliver legacy benefits to Ballarat, including housing and world-class sports facilities.
