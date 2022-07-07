ONE of Josh Muir's bold takes fusing this city's rich architectural and Indigenous histories has "finally come home" in NAIDOC Week.
My Ballarat is on display in Art Gallery of Ballarat's Place room, having been part of a bright and popular collection This Place: for Jamari and Jaya in Melbourne's Federation Square in May.
Advertisement
While unconfirmed how long the piece will stay, My Ballarat continues to promote Muir's passion for working towards reconciliation. The proud Yorta Yorta and Gunditjmara man died unexpectedly in February, aged 30 years old.
Muir's manager Julie Collins said having My Ballarat in Ballarat was important for his family and friends but also for the wider community to remember and enjoy his "timeless" work.
It is a piece that Josh always thought should be in the collection as it speaks of his love for the Ballarat now but acknowledges it's true history with the Indigenous flag...now it has finally come home.- Julie Collins
"Having this work collected by the Art Gallery of Ballarat means so much to the family," Ms Collins said.
"It is a piece that Josh always thought should be in the collection as it speaks of his love for the Ballarat now but acknowledges it's true history with the Indigenous flag. It's an important work and now it has finally come home."
Muir had been working on the Federation Square exhibition This Place when he died and his family gave permission for the show to go ahead. The exhibition, led by &Gallery in partnership with Fed Square, raised money for a trust for Muir's children Jamari and Jaya.
Ms Collins said there were still more artworks to see that could build the trust in ongoing support.
Muir's images will be included in the Commonwealth Games hand-over to Victoria during the closing ceremony in Birmingham, England, next month. The Games will move to regional Victoria in 2026 with Ballarat to play a feature role in hosting athletics, boxing and Twenty20 cricket.
IN OTHER NEWS
"Although still a young artist at 30, Josh had significant career opportunities both within Australia and overseas," Ms Collins said.
"Prior to his passing Josh was the featured artist at the world expo in Dubai, closing early this year. With [more than] one million visitors and 30 million online visits, Josh's major entrance artwork was front and centre on the world stage."
Plans are underway for a major retrospective to be mounted at the Koori Heritage Trust in Melbourne next year and the family was hoping this might also one day make its way to Ballarat.
Muir's has also created animated light installations for White Night events - his work Still Here was projected on the National Gallery of Victoria facade. This led to a series of sold-out exhibitions and major commissioned jobs, including Richmond Football Club's 2017 Dreamtime at the 'G guernsey.
Art was a "powerful tool" for Muir, who told The Courier in 2017 art offered a way for him to express his voice and share positive messages.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.