The Courier

NAIDOC Week 2022: Josh Muir's 'My Ballarat' comes home

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated July 7 2022 - 9:10am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UP CLOSE: Part of a panel from Ballarat Indigenous artist Josh Muir's My Ballarat, now on display in Art Gallery of Ballarat.

ONE of Josh Muir's bold takes fusing this city's rich architectural and Indigenous histories has "finally come home" in NAIDOC Week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.