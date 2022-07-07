The Courier

Ballarat's Justices of the Peace welcome 46 new recruits

NW
By Nieve Walton
July 7 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FAMILY: Jackie Warner with her daughter Kelly-Louise Austin who became a Justice of the Peace on Wednesday. Picture: Adam Trafford.

The campaign to recruit more Justices of the Peace in Ballarat has been successful following a year-long recruitment process.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NW

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.