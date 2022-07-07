The campaign to recruit more Justices of the Peace in Ballarat has been successful following a year-long recruitment process.
Another 46 new recruits will take an oath over the next few weeks to help fill the gaps in volunteers.
Jackie Warner has been a JP for 20 years and she said it was exciting to see more fresh faces to be added to the roster.
JP volunteers have the power to witness a range of legal documents, including statutory declarations and affidavits and to certify true copies of documents.
"For about three or four years the Ballarat branch has noticed people getting older and some JPs are passing away," Ms Warner said.
"We try and run a documents signing counter at the police stations five days a week, and it is getting harder to keep that going."
The 46 people have undergone a training and assessment process, including an assessment of skills and community standing.
"Once they are ready, they are recommended for appointment," Ms Warner said.
"We have people from all walks of life; it has nothing to do with education or their job or anything like that.
"Diversity is the aim."
While there are over a hundred JPs in the area, only 26 are regularly on the roster to help fill shifts.
Ms Warner said that JPs are only recruited in areas that show a need, so they are relieved to have these new people join their team.
Among the new recruits who were sworn in on Tuesday was Ms Warner's daughter Kelly-Louise Austin.
Ms Warner said she was excited to watch her daughter step into the role she has loved doing.
"I have had a lot of pleasure doing the job and it has been a privilege to serve the community," Ms Warner said. Ms Austin said she also looks forward to serving the community in her new role as a JP.
Despite seeing her mum do the role for years, she said still found the training process "a little bit intimidating".
"I was familiar with the role and the documents involved but it was still quite a rigorous process."
