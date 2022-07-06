The Courier
Health

COVID-19 in Ballarat: Region's Indigenous peoples defying national trend

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated July 6 2022 - 11:43pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SUPPORT: Ballarat and District Aboriginal Cooperative medical practice manager Paul Kochskamper says clear messaging has been important to high engagement from community in COVID-19 prevention. Picture: Luke Hemer

FROM the coronavirus pandemic's outset Ballarat Indigenous health leaders took a strong proactive awareness stance that continues buck a national trend.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.