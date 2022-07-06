The Courier

AFLW in Ballarat: Isabella Grant's pride in Western Buldogs' return

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated July 6 2022 - 7:20am, first published 7:15am
PROUD: Speak chief executive officer and co-founder Sage Akouri, Western Bulldogs AFLW footballer Isabella Grant and Western Bulldogs LGBTIQA+ Pride leader Amy Fraby-Jenkins gather at Mars Stadium on Wednesday. Picture: Adam Trafford

WESTERN Bulldogs footballer Isabella Grant hopes bringing AFLW Pride Round to Ballarat will help encourage young people to feel safe in being themselves.

Journalist

