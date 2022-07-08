The Courier
Home/Video
Have Your Say

Buninyong crash: Community meeting plan to solve highway woes

By Maeve McGregor
Updated July 8 2022 - 8:52am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Action call: Buninyong and District Community Association's traffic advisory group chair Robert Elshaug says the bypass solution must be revisited. Photo: Adam Trafford

A little over eight years ago, as Victoria approached the 2014 state election, then-leader of the opposition Daniel Andrews visited Buninyong, posing for photos with school children near the village's central roundabout.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.