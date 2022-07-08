The Courier

Food is Free workshops to have you more garden ready in Ballarat

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
July 8 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT A STRETCH: Personal trainer Brett Whitcher is preparing to lead a session on garden injury prevention as part of a series of Food is Free workshops. Picture: Adam Trafford

WHEN it comes to winter garden preparation, personal trainer Brett Whitcher is calling for a more holistic approach from gardeners before getting into the patch.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.