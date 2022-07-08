WHEN it comes to winter garden preparation, personal trainer Brett Whitcher is calling for a more holistic approach from gardeners before getting into the patch.
Mr Whitcher said kneeling for long periods, reaching forward to weed, picking up heavy potting mix bags and twisting with shovel loads are important exercise but also be big injury risks for lot of people in the garden.
He said soft, uneven ground also demanded people be more aware of falls.
His advice, including nutrition and stretching, will be on offer for this month's Food is Free workshops which start this weekend with Beekeeping 101.
"My session is about being garden fit...warming up, stretching and strength in the garden," Mr Whitcher said. "...Gardening is good for your mental health as well as physical health, getting out in the fresh air, but we do see a lot of people pull up sore for a couple of days afterwards."
Mr Whitcher joined Food is Free as a volunteer during lockdowns when the fitness industry was shut down. He lived around the corner and, while out walking one day, called in to see what was happening in the Food is Free Green Space at Western Oval.
As Food is Free steps up a return to workshops, Mr Whitcher was pleased to help share his skills.
Water colour vegetable art with artist Kelsie White at her Barkley Square studio and Beeswax wrap making sessions are also on the calendar for this month.
Food is Free founder Lou Ridsdale said in her eight years of running the community not-for-profit, starting in the laneway, workshops had become her favourite part.
The volunteer-led organisation aimed to host a workshop each weekend from now in the purpose-built outdoor classroom Food is Free Green Space and other venues with all sessions pitched to help "newbies" to those more advanced.
"Given the past few years, we are in a wonderful position to not only bring small groups together to learn to grow their own food but provide life-skills for many other [do-it-yourself] pursuits, and knowledge to empower ourselves and the environment," Ms Ridsdale said.
"My favourite part is meeting a bunch of like-minded curious community members at our workshops, who are all about making their backyards a bit more productive, and helping the environment and their own wallets while at the same time by being a bit more self-sufficient.
"The workshops are delivered by hand-picked wonderful people who are passionate about their topics, and are facilitating not only knowledge but also empowering people and our planet."
More: foodisfree.com.au.
