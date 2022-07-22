FRESHLY baked lemon myrtle-infused raspberry muffins and steaks seasoned with Campfire salt have been tempting the British to taste a bit of the Buninyong bush.
Saltbush Kitchen's Brigid Corcoran has been making the most of the English summer since trekking to London on an invite to show her wares in the Australian Food and Beverage Roadshow at the Australian High Commission late last month.
Ms Corcoran "jumped" at the chance to meet potential buyers and distributors that could take products from her Buninyong-based cellar to a market in the United Kingdom. She said there had been a lot of interest so far.
"We have been working with [Australian government agency] Austrade for about a year now, working on opportunities to unleash the flavours of the epic Australian landscape in the UK," Ms Corcoran told The Courier from London.
"We are hugely grateful for the support and guidance from the great team at Austrade, firming up opportunities for our wholesale offering internationally.
"...The weather has been glorious and I absolutely loved checking out the food scene in London, it is a buzz with amazing food vendors, cafes and even great coffee."
The London visit comes at a busy time for Saltbush Kitchen with its Buninyong shop undergoing renovations to re-open in September after major floods tore through the cellar spot in January.
Products are still proving popular online.
Saltbush Kitchen emerged from a start as a cafe in the now-defunct Museum of Australian Democracy at Eureka.
Ms Corcoran launched a pop-up shop in a Buninyong cellar more than three years ago before revamping the shop as a permanent base with an expanded range of local produce with an Australian native focus.
Learning has always been an important ingredient for Ms Corcoran, who chose to open the shop to meet a growing interest in using ancient, native produce in their kitchens.
Ms Corcoran has said showcasing bush foods is also about sharing those stories.
