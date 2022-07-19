The Courier

Wildlife advocates and environmental expert have their say on damning State of the Environment report

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
Updated July 19 2022 - 9:20am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HOLDING ON: Wombat Forestcare convenor Gayle Osborne says she hopes the State of the Environment report results in the proposed Wombat-Lerderderg National Park being legislated more quickly. Picture: Sandy Scheltema.

It is not too late to take action, particularly for regional cities like Ballarat in areas like car dependency and active conservation, environmental advocates have said following a damning five year report into natural degradation.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Malvika Hemanth

Malvika Hemanth

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.