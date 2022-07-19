The Courier

Ballarat cemetery pavilion restoration rescue underway

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
July 19 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BEAUTY: Restoration works continue on a Ballarat New Cemetery pavilion, a significant monument and vital shelter for visitors. Picture: Lachlan Bence

DRAMATIC works are well underway to breathe new life back into two old cemetery beauties.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.