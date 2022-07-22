Premier defends GovHub as 'pre-COVID investment'

The Courier

Ballarat GovHub: Premier defends office block as 'pre-COVID investment'

AF
By Alex Ford
July 22 2022 - 7:30pm
Premier Daniel Andrews has admitted Ballarat's $100 million GovHub was a "pre-COVID investment" that may take some time and changes to fully deliver on what was initially promised.

