A new pharmacy service has opened in Wendouree which makes taking medicine for children, adults and animals so much easier.
Prospect Compounding Pharmacy is the work of pharmacist couple Scott and Ebony Bell, who both have industry experience.
"Compounding is when a pharmacist customises medicine for a client or a patient," Mr Bell said.
It is something that all pharmacists used to do but has become more uncommon over the years.
"All pharmacists, many, many years ago, before drug companies started mass producing medicines all pharmacists would make up their own medicines for their patients," Mr Bell said.
Mr Bell has 10 years of experience working as a pharmacist in the Ballarat community while Ms Bell previously worked as a pharmacist at St John of God Ballarat Hospital.
The compounding pharmacy is a first for Ballarat in that it only offers compounded medications specifically for patients with nothing available from the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme.
"We are a bit of a problem solver for medicine related problems," Mr Bell said.
"We are the first port of call if there is an issue or sometimes when medicine goes out of stock.
"Compounding pharmacists might be able to source the active powder and put that medicine into a dosage form that is suitable."
Mr Bell said it could be an option to get medication in a liquid form for children who do not want to swallow pills.
"Maybe it is just adding flavour to a product to make it more palatable," Mr Bell said.
Patients usually come to the pharmacy with a prescription from their doctors.
Mr Bell said patients who are curious about the services, could come in for a consultation.
"We can point them in the right direction," Mr Bell said.
"Whether they need to see their doctor again, to get a different prescription or if there is some other way we can help.
"Rather than dispensing hundreds and hundreds of packets of medicines we are focusing on making it personalised for our clients."
Mr Bell said their services can also be used for animal medications.
"Veterinarians can prescribe a compounded product and we can help with that as well," Mr Bell said.
Typically they work with smaller household pets like cats and dogs.
"They [cats and dogs] often have trouble swallowing their medicines," Mr Bell said.
"Or a medicine does not commercially exist so we can get the active powder from our compounding supplier and make it into a compound preparation for them."
Prospect is now open on 904 Howitt Street, Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm.
