The Courier

Prospect Compounding Pharmacy opens in Wendouree offering personalised medications

NW
By Nieve Walton
July 24 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CREATION: Scott Bell has opened a compounding pharmacy in Wendouree to create custom medications. Picture: Lachlan Bence.

A new pharmacy service has opened in Wendouree which makes taking medicine for children, adults and animals so much easier.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NW

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.