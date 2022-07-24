The Courier

Ashli Scott's new Pole Time Studio set up in Delacombe

NW
By Nieve Walton
July 24 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STRENGTH: Ashli Scott meets Ballarat's increased demand for alternative fitness. Picture: Lachlan Bence.

The Ballarat landscape fitness continues to change as the city grows, to accommodate different body types and goals.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NW

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.