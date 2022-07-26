COVID is having a big impact across aged care in Ballarat, with several facilities battling large COVID outbreaks in recent weeks as the current Omicron wave heads toward a predicted peak next month.
According to federal data released on Friday, Mount Clear Aged Care, BUPA Ballarat in Delacombe and Grampians Health-run Geoffrey Cutter Centre each have dozens of residents and staff impacted by COVID in a current outbreak.
At Mount Clear Aged Care, an outbreak that began on July 18 has claimed one life and infected 43 residents and 17 staff. According to Victorian health department figures on Tuesday there were 34 current active cases.
The national figures also revealed an outbreak at BUPA Ballarat has impacted 31 residents and 21 staff, and 46 total cases at Geoffrey Cutter Centre including 37 residents.
Think about your parents or grandparents, friends and neighbours, and what might happen if they catch COVID. Please, wear a mask and get vaccinated to help limit the spread of COVID.- Craig Wilding
Several other Ballarat aged care facilities including Nazareth House, Japara Kirralee, and Grampians Health-run Jack Lonsdale Lodge and James Thomas Court also had smaller outbreaks.
Health experts said with the number of COVID cases in the community it was not surprising there were increasing case numbers in aged care across the country.
Grampians Health - Ballarat said the situation at the Geoffrey Cutter Centre and Jack Lonsdale Lodge had improved since the release of the federal report, and as of Tuesday there were no active cases at Jack Lonsdale Lodge which is no longer in quarantine, and only one remaining COVID-positive case at the Geoffrey Cutter Centre which is expected to exit quarantine at the end of the week.
But Ballarat Aged Care is managing COVID-19 outbreaks and positive cases at a number of sites, with Talbot Place and PS Hobson currently in quarantine, under clinical guidance from Grampians Health Ballarat's infectious diseases and infection control teams.
"Implementing restrictions as COVID is detected in our residential aged care facilities is now standard procedure, and it aligns with the messaging we have been sending to our communities - please, consider the most vulnerable people in our community," said Grampians Health chief operating officer community and aged care Craig Wilding.
"Think about your parents or grandparents, friends and neighbours, and what might happen if they catch COVID. Please, wear a mask and get vaccinated to help limit the spread of COVID."
COVID positive residents are also being offered antiviral treatments, in liaison with their treating GP or medical practitioner, and all aged care residents have been offered COVID and flu vaccinations according to the recommended vaccination schedule to help prevent outbreaks.
Grampians Health said given the level of COVID in the community, exposure and outbreak management were part of its COVID-normal operations, with robust processes in place for all facilities including acute, subacute and residential care.
For aged care facilities including Talbot Place and PS Hobson that are in quarantine, staff have encouraged families to continue to visit the windows to share time with residents, and staff help residents speak with family and friends on the phone, via video conferencing, email and letters.
A spokesperson for BUPA Ballarat said 15 residents were currently isolating from other residents and most who had contracted the virus during the current outbreak had experienced only mild symptoms.
"The current wave of community transmission is having a significant impact on aged care residents and team members, with one in three aged care homes across Australia dealing with a COVID outbreak," a spokesperson said.
"When an outbreak occurs, we follow guidance from the health authorities and the local Public Health Unit. Anyone entering the home must complete a RAT test before entering and wear a mask for duration of their visit. Team members also wear PPE for the duration of their shift."
