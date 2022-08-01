The Courier

BLOC ready to hit the stage with Rent moving in to new Terminus Theatre

MS
By Michelle Smith
August 1 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
READY: Ballarat mayor Daniel Moloney visits the cast of Rent during rehearsals before they open at The Goods Shed this month. Picture: supplied

With less than two weeks until opening night, BLOC's production of Rent is ready to move in to a new theatre and put the finishing touches on the show.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.