BLOC ready to hit the stage with Rent moving in to new Terminus Theatre

With less than two weeks until opening night, BLOC's production of Rent is ready to move in to a new theatre and put the finishing touches on the show.
Last week Ballarat mayor Daniel Moloney dropped in to BLOC's rehearsal space for a sneak peak of the show, which will open at the Terminus Theatre in the new Ballarat Goods Shed on August 11.
Advertisement
"We are just weeks out from opening which means equal levels of excitement and fear and all those emotions that happen with live entertainment," said director Matt Henderson.
You can't do the Ballarat thing and wait until the day to buy tickets ... it will sell out. Waiting is not something you can do when we have a third of the capacity that we have had across previous seasons- Matt Henderson
In the past week the cast have been joined by the band, and once they move in to the theatre this weekend they will marry the technical side of the production - the lighting, sound and set - to the show to get ready for opening night.
"Rent has such an incredible score with rock power ballads and having the band here it has really kicked it forward," Mr Henderson said.
"The show is in great shape and it's now about putting the cream on top of the cake and finessing those moments in the show to really elevate it."
IN OTHER NEWS
The rock musical, written by Jonathan Larson, tells the story of a group of impoverished artists trying to survive, build their lives and create in late 1980s New York. With the capacity of the Terminus Theatre at the Goods Shed at just over 300 seats, Mr Henderson said tickets were filling fast.
"You can't do the Ballarat thing and wait until the day to buy tickets ... it will sell out. Waiting is not something you can do when we have a third of the capacity that we have had across previous seasons."
Tickets are available at blocmusictheatre.com
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.