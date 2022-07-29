The Courier

Boost for Food is Free to nurture sustainability skills

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
July 29 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GROWING: Food Is Free's Katja Fiedler (right) gets busy in the green space with CommBank central Victoria area manager Michelle Dixon and Ballarat West branch manager Duncan Miller. Picture: Luke Hemer

AN ONGOING funding boost will help Food Is Free keep tackling food insecurity in sustainable ways - helping to up-skill the community.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.