THERE are special memories Larna Woodyatt holds dear from every family she has been able to support through their decision on organ and tissue donation. Ms Woodyatt remembers their loved ones.
Families never cease to humble Ms Woodyatt in the six years she has been Ballarat's organ and tissue donation specialist. These are highly emotional, difficult times in hospital when their loved one is dying and they choose the gift of life.
"These families are in the midst of their trauma and they consider thinking of helping others," Ms Woodyatt said. "That is a real testament to the family and thinking about what their loved one might do for someone else. A lot of family take great comfort in that.
"Nothing is going to take away the pain but in most cases, the death is sudden and unexpected. Families see donations as a positive that can come out of this."
Ms Woodyatt's role is to help families feel empowered to make the right decision for them. Sometimes 'yes' is not always the right option and sometimes 'yes' is not always 'yes' to everything.
And for Ms Woodyatt, that is completely OK.
In the midst of unimaginable grief, Ms Woodyatt wants families to feel informed in what will be an enduring legacy. She wants families to feel hope, comfort and support in whatever decision they make.
Almost everyone can help others through organ and tissue donation. Conditions for donation are rarer. Ms Woodyatt said only two per cent of hospital deaths are viable for organ donation.
Far more people can donate tissue as eye and tissue donations can be made up to 24 hours after death, regardless of where death occurs.
Ms Woodyatt needs to build trust, a rapport and strong understanding of families, and quickly, when the time comes. She said there was great privilege in her role.
Setting out on a nursing career, Ms Woodyatt was quickly drawn to specialising in the intensive care unit at Ballarat Base Hospital and then The Alfred, which is the Victorian and Tasmanian hub for heart and lung transplants.
It was particularly at The Alfred where Ms Woodyatt saw up close the life-saving and life-changing difference organ donations could make on people's lives.
In her childhood, Ms Woodyatt remembered the red D-sticker - D for donor - that was plastered on both her parents' drivers' licences. This was not the reason or inspiration behind her pursuing nursing, but the conversations and natural curiosity she had about organ donation stuck with her.
Organ and tissue donation was a concept Ms Woodyatt followed with university assignments and as an interest in her nursing.
Ms Woodyatt said she knew this specialty was for her and there were jobs out there - but the jobs were centred in Melbourne and Ballarat was home.
An organ and tissue reform in 2009 opened up opportunities for specialists in regional areas. A position in Ballarat came up in 2016 and Ms Woodyatt returned early from maternity leave to take up the role.
"ICU was my start and for many years I had lots of similar experiences in organ donation and end of life care," Ms Woodyatt said.
"Not many people get to be part of the end of someone's life. It is a privilege and a real responsibility to care for someone and their family at the end. You want those last minutes, hours or days to be dignified and comfortable.
"A big part of what we do is when families have a loved one die in a way that donation is possible..we want them to be supported by someone like me."
Ms Woodyatt said her role is about ensuring families have choice.
There can be religious, spiritual, cultural and personal considerations and conditions for families in organ and tissue donation.
Ms Woodyatt said that as much as organ and tissue donation might be in the media, most people usually only have a basic or limited understanding of what is possible.
This DonateLife Week, Ms Woodyatt hopes to raise more awareness for families to have discussions on their wishes and to learn more before they might ever have to be in a position to face donation.
"What donation looks like is different for everyone. A lot is determined by what age a person is and their past medical history," Ms Woodyatt said.
"We want families to know the details they need and want, whether this is how donation works or how long it will take. We give families as much time as the family needs - some conversations can take 45 minutes, some can take two hours and 45 minutes.
"There is no rush. We are always guided by what the family needs."
Ms Woodyatt said every family is special to her and there were times when she knew she made a strong connection. Sometimes, families can hit a little close to home and she can find herself often thinking about them.
For Ms Woodyatt, every story is important.
To learn more: donatelife.gov.au.
