Change of dates for Clunes Booktown Festival 2023

MS
By Michelle Smith
August 1 2022 - 7:00am
DATE CHANGE: Abigail, Hepzibath and Millicent of The Brass Harpies at this year's Clunes Booktown Festival. Picture: Luke Hemer.

Clunes Booktown has closed the book on its traditional May event, swapping the literary-lovers festival to an earlier date in March to take advantage of warmer weather.

