COVID numbers grow in Ballarat region's aged care homes

MS
By Michelle Smith
August 1 2022 - 7:00pm
Talbot Place has recorded 23 COVID infections among residents in the 30-bed facility, with 11 staff also affected.

COVID continues to spread in aged care facilities across the Ballarat region with hundreds of cases spread across at least 10 different homes, as reported by the federal government last week.

