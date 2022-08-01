COVID continues to spread in aged care facilities across the Ballarat region with hundreds of cases spread across at least 10 different homes, as reported by the federal government last week.
Worst hit is Mount Clear Aged Care where 95 cases have been reported to authorities in their current outbreak, which has claimed two lives and infected 70 residents.
The figures, released last Friday from the Department of Health and Aged Care, showed 35 new cases and one death had occurred over the previous week.
In a statement on their website, the home said most residents had recovered however there were still active cases within the home.
"As a result of COVID-19 lockdowns and isolation requirements, many residents may have experienced physical, psychological and/or nutritional deconditioning. Our focus will be to work with residents and their families/representative on how we can support residents to regain any lost capacity and mobility. We have allied health services returning which aim to maintain the health and wellbeing of the residents and support the recovery of all residents," the home wrote on their website.
Mental health, grief and trauma support services would also be available to residents, families and staff.
At the Grampians Health - Ballarat run Talbot Place, 23 residents and 11 staff have contracted COVID in the 30-bed facility.
Only one further case was recorded at the Geoffrey Cutter Centre, which has had 44 cases in the current outbreak and, sadly, two deaths.
Grampians Health said with the level of COVID in the community, outbreak control was managed as part of COVID-normal operations. All aged care residents have been offered COVID and flu vaccinations according to the recommended vaccination schedule.
They said the Geoffrey Cutter Centre was no longer in quarantine, and the rate of infection at Talbot Place has slowed.
As part of prevention measures, all residents have been offered COVID and flu vaccinations according to the recommended vaccination schedule.
"The safety and wellbeing of our residents and staff is our first priority; we thank our staff for their continued efforts in providing care to those who are most at-risk in our community. Our staff go above and beyond every day under stringent infection prevention and control measures like high-level PPE to protect our community's loved ones," said Grampians Health chief operating officer community and aged care Craig Wilding.
"Managing outbreaks is part of our COVID-normal, but we're also asking the community to do their part to help stop the spread of COVID by getting vaccinated, testing and staying home if they have symptoms, and wearing a mask when in public. Take these steps to protect yourself and your loved ones who are at-risk of more serious illness from COVID."
He said staff were coping well through outbreaks, with their focus being on the wellbeing of residents.
"We have good supplies of PPE, and also distribute additional air purifiers to facilities where COVID infections are present to help limit transmission where possible."
Other aged care homes across Ballarat with significant numbers of COVID cases reported in last week's federal figures including BUPA Ballarat, with 81 total cases including 46 among residents, and Royal Freemasons Ballarat with 26 cases including 17 residents.
The latest data from the Australian Department of Health and Aged Care reveals there are 9906 active COVID-19 cases in 1064 residential aged care facilities across Australia.
As the country weathers its third Omicron wave, federal Aged Care Minister Anika Wells has written to her state counterparts about mask-wearing at facilities.
From Monday, vaccination rates for aged care homes will be published online to help drive up fourth dose rates around the country, she said.
"That's all part of the winter plan that I've brought in ... to try and make sure that all aged care facilities, all of our older Australians and their families and the aged care workers that look after them, are better prepared than they have been in previous winters," she said.
"They are safer this winter than they have been for the previous two years in the pandemics. We have new weapons to fight COVID that we didn't have previous winters."
Ms Wells issued a statement saying the percentage of eligible aged care residents who had received a fourth COVID-19 dose had jumped from 60 per cent in June to 78.8 per cent.
- with AAP
