'A roadmap': Council seeks comment on net zero emissions plan for the city

The City of Ballarat has released its draft plan to hit net zero carbon emissions by 2030, and is seeking community comment.
According to a council study, it's estimated Ballarat emitted 1.5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide "equivalent" in 2020, across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.
The plan notes "significant" work is being done across all sectors to cut emissions, with the current 2030 estimate now at 1 to 1.1 million tonnes.
It follows council endorsing a resolution for "ambitious aspirational targets" to cut emissions in March 2021.
Five main areas will be targeted - businesses, homes, new developments, transport, and waste.
Some ideas build on work private companies are already doing, such as large food manufacturers in Mitchell Park installing solar farms, by pushing for aggregate renewable energy purchases to help smaller organisations, and supporting households by helping "degasification".
For new developments, council is looking to improve environmentally sustainable design standards, including solar panels for all-electric homes with electric vehicle charging capacity, and future-proofing design by keeping construction waste out of landfill and encouraging green space and vegetation.
Active and electric transport options will be explored and promoted, with a push for hydrogen buses and a coordination of logistics through Ballarat with a new "zero emissions fuels hub" at the Ballarat West Employment Zone.
The report also emphasises the need for a rethink of the city's waste strategy, including new recycling infrastructure.
It notes more advocacy will be needed at all levels of government to achieve many of the goals, particularly for design standards and public transport, and for funding.
"While Council has a critical role to play in reducing emissions within the municipality, it is important to acknowledge that Council cannot do this alone and is reliant on Victorian and Australian Government for support," the report states.
"Similarly, Council cannot implement the programs in this Plan without community and stakeholder investment."
Mayor Daniel Moloney said the city is "in a unique position to lead" on the issue.
"This plan was developed on the back of extensive research and a series of stakeholder consultation workshops with industry and the business sector, environmental groups and the community," he said in a statement.
"While we facilitated its development, the plan is designed to be a roadmap for collaborative action and outlines how we will partner with our community, businesses, community leaders and other levels of government to be more sustainable."
When the final plan is confirmed, it's expected to be implemented this year, with annual reporting requirements. Consultation through council's MySay page closes August 28.
