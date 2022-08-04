First cygnets of the season lap up life at Lake Wendouree

The first brood of cygnets for the season has appeared on Lake Wendouree, with up to 30 broods expected to make the lake their home by the end of the year.
The first brood, a family of five youngsters, have been seen around St Patrick's Point since early this week.
Nature expert Roger Thomas said the first hatchlings were slightly early, but it was not uncommon to see new swan families any time through August - though one year there were no broods until the first week of September.
"I would say we can expect to see 20 to 30 different broods this spring before the end of the year," Ms Thomas said. "The last brood will probably appear some time in December, it might even be toward the end of the month, it just depends on the season."
The new family is spot on average, with Lake Wendouree cygnet broods averaging about five.
"Sometimes if people are watching a brood of them they will notice the number going doing one or two over the time it takes them to grow up, because of predators of some kind like dogs, hawks and rakali," Mr Thomas said.
Parent swans can get quite defensive and often chase people and dogs away if they come too close.
"The father swan will give a good whack with the wings if anything is getting too close. They don't seem to peck much with their beak but can give a good strong whack."
Mr Thomas said people should avoid getting too close to cygnets, and dogs should be kept on a short lead around the birds.
