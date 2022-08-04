The Courier

COVID-19 in Ballarat: test disregard clouds Grampians Health picture

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
August 4 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CONCERN: Grampians Health chief strategy and regions officer Rob Grenfell says a lack of COVID-19 testing and reporting is preventing a clear, safe response to viral spread. Picture: Grampians Health

WIDESPREAD disregard in reporting COVID-19 test results - or to even take a test at all - is hampering our health leaders' efforts to grasp how the virus is playing out in the region.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.