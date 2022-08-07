GOING into a gym for a workout was not something returned serviceman David Collyen thought he would ever do. Mr Collyen assumed the gym was mainly a place with lots of Lycra and more suited to big, fit and muscly blokes.
About two years after giving a program a go, Mr Collyen could hardly believe how much the gym had both changed and saved his life.
My Collyen is among a growing band of veterans, predominantly who served in Vietnam, working out in Ballarat on tailored programs with exercise physiologist Jess Shaw.
"I was frail and couldn't move. My shoulder didn't work and I couldn't lift my arm but I am getting better," Mr Collyen said. "I can reach high into the cupboard again. That's part of the active daily living exercises.
"...Sometimes I still have pain but I am able to enjoy life. At least I can still use my arms."
Mr Collyen is part of the national Pro-Active Health program, funded by the Department of Veterans' Affairs, operating in Ballarat within Genesis Health and Fitness in Mount Pleasant.
The program was classed as an essential service and able to continue working throughout lockdowns, maintaining a strong membership base.
Ms Shaw said the program was about far more than the physical side of health. A big part of the program is to promote mental health and socialisation in a safe space for veterans and their partners.
"In lockdowns, sessions became one of the most crucial times, especially for people when they live on their own," Ms Shaw said.
"We have a lot of people with mental health struggles. About 90 per cent of my clientele are veterans. There is post traumatic stress - most have served in Vietnam and Afghanistan.
"Early on when there were no [visitor] bubbles, a lot of clients were isolated and high risk. To be in good health and exercising helps immunity."
Lorraine Skevington is a long-term member of the program. The war widow said the way Ms Shaw cared about her clients was important.
Some members get to know others well, especially if their sessions were at similar times in the gym.
Ms Skevington is happy to do her own thing but said Ms Shaw was always genuinely interested in what she was doing outside the gym.
Since starting her work-out sessions, Ms Skevington said her sleep had greatly improved.
"The gym helps to keep me fit as much as anything," Ms Skevington said. "I want to live as independent as much as possible - I don't want to rely on being in care."
Any veterans interested in joining the program can contact Genesis Health and Fitness or the DVA for details and to check eligibility.
