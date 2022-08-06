The Courier

Council delayed Link Road repairs due to budget constraints, correspondence reveals

By Maeve McGregor
Updated August 6 2022 - 9:52pm, first published 7:30pm
Ballarat Link Road closed twice for emergency works in June 2022.

The City of Ballarat was aware of the road defects or failures which led to recent "emergency works" on the Ballarat Link Road as far back as mid-last year but failed to act, new correspondence has revealed.

