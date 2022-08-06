THE act of packing gift boxes is about helping women develop new beginnings for Natalie Illingworth.
Gifts are not necessarily for these women, but they will be pieced together by these women.
The Raven Collective founder is preparing to launch a 10-week program for family violence survivors, working and training together with holistic, therapeutic care.
Ms Illingworth hoped the practical experience would rebuild confidence and skills among the women in the program. Guest speakers, such as from naturopathy, and yoga sessions aim to offer the women a chance to engage with professional they unlikely would have otherwise.
The program has also partnered with Ballarat Neighbourhood Centre's readiness to work program to help women navigate potential employment or further training opportunities.
Family violence is the biggest cause of homelessness in Australia, the nation's human right commission shows. Ms Illingworth hoped her program could play a role in preventing this.
"Our ultimate goal ends in ongoing employment for these women once they finish their time with us, so they're not ending up on the streets or back to their abusers," Ms Illingworth said.
"Ballarat is so lucky with its crisis support agencies but there is often a gap for women once they have received crisis support. When those things are covered, what then? One way to stop returning to relationships is for women to become financially independent."
There was always a sense for Natalie Illingworth she would move into a role to directly help family violence survivors find ways to move forward in their lives.
Ms Illingworth worked in social welfare, particularly homelessness and housing, for almost 14 years.
Raven Collective is an online gift box service that has been working towards supporting and education family violence survivors in Ballarat. Ms Illingworth remains committed to prioritising locally sourced products and, where possible but not exclusively, from female-led small business.
"Women are often in situations where out of general necessity they need to generate an income while raising a family," Ms Illingworth said. "We want to be supporting that as much as possible."
Raven Collective is aligned with like-minded businesses to enact positive social change and promote women to become self-reliant. In turn, Ms Illingworth said this enriched the whole community.
Ms Illingworth has been amazed by the support both in sales and organisations reaching out to help already. This includes one businessman who has donated a small space for Raven Collective to move into once the training program is up and running.
Raven Collective's first cohort will start with two women for its pilot program, then build up to continue in school terms and, if needed, with childcare in a bid to best ensure women a chance to succeed.
Program candidates will be identified by WRISC, which supports women and children affected by family violence. Referrals will put forward past WRISC clients or those near the end of their time with WRISC.
Ms Illingworth's hope is to develop a business model to make Raven Collective's program fully self-sustainable.
To help, including purchasing gift boxes as individual or corporate purchases, visit Raven Collective socials, @ravencollectiveservices.
