After two years of trying to give prospective students an introduction to university life online, face-to-face university open days return to Ballarat this week.
"It's one of those things that we did well to do online, but it's just not the same as comping to campus," said Australian Catholic University Ballarat campus dean Professor Bridget Aitchison.
"There's only so much that photos and videos can convey about the atmosphere."
Current students will help staff give prospective new students, and their parents, an insight in to the courses offered at Ballarat including nursing, paramedicine, education, early childhood education and more.
Demonstrations and workshops include the health simulation centre used by physiotherapy, nursing and paramedicine students.
ACU Assistant Deputy Head of the School of Allied Health for Ballarat, Dr Belinda Bilney, said physiotherapy students had the opportunity to practise their assessment and treatment skills with actors trained to simulate a range of medical conditions including stroke.
"Using simulated patients within the physiotherapy course assists ACU students to develop key physiotherapy competencies within a safe and structured environment," she said.
"The facilities at ACU have been specifically designed to support this learning with spaces designed to simulate real health care environments. The simulation spaces are fitted with state-of-the art technology which is used to help students review and improve their physiotherapy skills."
Professor Aitchison said before COVID, open days attracted around 1000 to 1200 people and she was hoping for similar numbers this year.
ACU usually welcomes about 350 first-year students each year.
"Even though we are a large national university with all the resources that come with that, our campus still acts like a family community and I think that's the advantage of the Ballarat campus - it's a small environment with all the benefits of a national university," she said.
ACU will hold its open day on Sunday August 14 from 10am to 2pm.
