Ballarat man Tyler Donaldson-Aitken finishes sixth in Mongol Derby

By Michelle Smith
Updated August 7 2022 - 10:26pm, first published 7:30pm
GEAR: Tyler Donaldson-Aitken back home with some of the tack he used to ride 1000km across the Mongolian Steppe. Picture: Luke Hemer

As Tyler Donaldson-Aitken tackled the longest horse race in the world - the 1000km Mongol Derby - at the start it was thrilling, at night it was cold, and toward the end it was a grind.

