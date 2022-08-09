"At the same time it shouldn't be beyond our weight, given what we've learned over the last 20 years, about how we work with communities to ensure we get better outcomes. That's the challenge. With this project, we've had pretty much a decade under the previous government where they did nothing. We're now a decade behind where we should be in getting renewables into the grid. There's a tension, obviously, between making sure we look after communities at the same time as we get these projects done."