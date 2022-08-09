The Courier
Home/Sport/Commonwealth Games

Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games: our time is now, Ballarat

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated August 9 2022 - 11:44pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FUTURE: Abbey Caldwell, age 21, powers to her first international medal with bronze in the 1500 metres in Birmingham's Alexander Stadium. Picture: Getty Images

WHEN you reflect on a magical moment like Ollie Hoare's mighty 1500-metre golden run in a Commonwealth Games record, you realise this is what we have coming, Committee for Ballarat's chief executive says.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

More from Commonwealth Games
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.