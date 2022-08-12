Federation University have backflipped on a decision to scrap its Bachelor of Arts program, announcing on Friday the program would continue in 2023.
The reversal comes exactly a week after staff and students were told the program would cease at the end of the year.
"We have listened to staff, listened to our community, listened to employers and our Bachelor of Arts program will be continuing in 2023," said Federation University acting vice chancellor Liam Sloan.
"We will review the Bachelor of Arts program to ensure it is fit for purpose to be delivered as part of our Australian-first cooperative education model, for regional students wanting a head start on a successful career and for regional employers wanting graduates primed for the workplace."
Mr Sloan said a review group comprising employers, students, staff and experts would redesign the Bachelor of Arts to ensure it is contemporary, multi-disciplinary and digitally driven to meet student and industry needs.
Staff members who feared they would lose their jobs when the Bachelor of Arts was to be axed have been told their jobs are now safe.
"This is a massive win for NTEU (National Tertiary Education Union) members, students and regional communities," said Federation University NTEU branch president Mathew Abbott.
"It's a huge victory for regional students and university staff who deserve access to an arts program without having to leave their communities and move to metropolitan areas.
"Arts degrees are a crucial part of what makes a university a university."
Federation University had earlier blamed falling student numbers and the financial impact of COVID on the university for its decision to scrap the Bachelor of Arts course.
The surprise arts course backflip comes as the university announced their new cooperative education model which will see every student complete accredited learning in a workplace, start-up or consultancy with options for paid cadetships, internships or working on real projects on campus as part of their course.
The university's co-op programs will be developed and delivered with industry and employers across the region.
Prospective students will be able to learn more about the new cooperative education model at Federation University's Open Day at all campuses on Sunday August 14 from 10am to 2pm.
"We see the launch of our cooperative model as the perfect opportunity for us to work with our staff, work with our students and work with local employers to build or reimagine our existing Bachelor of Arts program to create a Bachelor of Arts that is relevant, contemporary and is going to meet the needs of industry and employers," Mr Sloan said.
Mr Sloan said the new cooperative model would ensure graduates were job ready with the program building on similar work experiences that are already embedded in the Bachelor of Information Technology (Professional Practice) and Bachelor of Nursing.
