PAKISTANI culture in Ballarat was given an extra boost ahead of Pakistan's Diamond Jubilee Independence Day.
The Pakistan national flag was raised for the first time outside Ballarat Town Hall leading into the weekend in a seemingly simple gesture that the city's Pakistani leaders say is a great sign of respect and acceptance.
Advertisement
In a city with growing cultural diversity, Ballarat's Pakistani community is starting to gather to help Ballarat better understand its culture and to let others with Pakistani heritage know Ballarat is a safe and welcoming place.
City of Ballarat intercultural ambassador for Pakistan Anam Shahab said work was underway, with support from the City and Ballarat Regional Multicultural Council to formalise a Pakistani support network. This included working to develop social media channels.
"We want to open eyes wider in the community and extend our reach to let people know we are here," Ms Shahab said.
"We welcome newcomers and when they're new in the city we let them know about things here, such as a butcher for proper halal meat and where to buy modest dress clothes.
"One of the things we're very proud of is that we can have there conversations in Ballarat without any fear."
For example, South Asian grocery shop Dukaan has a Pakistani butcher and has been offering halal meat in store since June in another sign of Ballarat's growing diversity.
This comes as Ballarat African Association president Michael Akindeju said Ballarat's Afican population had gone beyond surviving to thriving in a city that once "poorly stigmatised" them. The Association has been nominated in the Victorian Community Achievement Awards for its work in championing social change.
Pakistan became the first Islamic Republic state in 1956 but was first declared a sovereign state in achieving independence from the British Raj on August 14, 1947.
IN OTHER NEWS
In Pakistan, Independence Day starts with a 31-gun salute in the federal capital Islamabad and 21-fun salutes in provincial capitals.
Ballarat's Pakistani community chose to celebrate Independence Day in a family fun event at Masala Valley restaurant in Golden Point.
The group played national songs, including the national anthem and read Pakistani poetry. There were also games and quizzes about Pakistan with a big lunch for the celebration.
In welcoming Independence Day with the flag-raising on Friday, City of Ballarat deputy mayor Amy Johnson said it was great to share and celebrate the Pakistani culture.
Cr Johnson also made reference to Pakistan's proud sporting achievements and how great it would be to see the likes of Arshad Nadeem in action defending his Commonwealth Games javelin gold in Ballarat in four years time.
Advertisement
Nadeem exceeded the 90-metre barrier to capture his nation's first Games gold medal in athletics for 60 years. His throw of 90.18m was a Games record.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.