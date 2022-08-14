The Courier
Home/Video

Wadawurrung artist Deanne Gilson shares story in National Wool Museum

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
August 14 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THERE are lots of beautiful birds in every painting, a real awakening artist Deanne Gilson noticed above Ballarat, Wadawurrung Country, before planes returned to the skies.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.