THERE are lots of beautiful birds in every painting, a real awakening artist Deanne Gilson noticed above Ballarat, Wadawurrung Country, before planes returned to the skies.
Pandemic lockdowns and slow-downs have allowed Dr Gilson a difference reflection on Country.
This body of Dr Gilson's work, including 20 paintings celebrating new life, forms an in-depth exhibition Wadawurrung Dja: Awakening Country in Geelong.
National Wool Museum commissioned Dr Gilson's exhibition to complement this month's 150-year anniversary of the museum's home, formerly CJ Dennys and Co Woolstore, near the Geelong Waterfront.
The museum's aim is to share the colonial building's history and the development of the city with an honest account of invasion and colonisation in the region, which forms part of Wadawurrung Country.
Dr Gilson is the first to provide an Indigenous voice in this space, promoting reconciliation.
Her paintings take people through the changing seasons, not the western interpretation, but the subtle changes in birds nesting and flowers blooming from the understanding of the traditional owners.
"There is the love story of my ancestor who got caught in a whirly wind over the ocean and ended up drowning. His wife was standing on shore under the Moonah trees, which slumped in mourning," Dr Gilson said.
"This is the stuff no-one asked about us, really."
There is also the creation story with creator deity Bunjil and the Manna gumtree. Another piece depict the She-oak traditionally used to watch over children.
Ten matriarchs, robed in Dr Gilson's well-known, contemporary Indigenous gowns, greet people entering the exhibition space. More ceremonial cloaks hang on display nearby.
Dr Gilson said this was, simply, her favourite show.
"These are my own personal cultural trees of knowledge and what these mean to my ancestors," Dr Gilson said. "This encompasses my story, my ancestors and is designed to be just a gentle walk through nature and the seasons...Every artist has their own self-doubts but this is gentle. I think most people had a terrible time in lockdown but I loved seeing all the birds before the planes came back."
Dr Gilson is the first Wadawurrung woman to achieve a PhD, which she completed on Aboriginal women's business.
Koori Heritage Trust is also showing Dr Gilson's exhibition Still Sacred and Golden until mid next month.
Dr Gilson also hoped to bring a taste of Wadawurrung Dja to Ballarat. This remains on show in the National Wool Museum until November 13.
