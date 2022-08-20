The Courier
Home/Sport/Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games

2026 Commonwealth Games: Committee for Ballarat pushes for local involvement in organising committees

AF
By Alex Ford
August 20 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Push for local involvement in Commonwealth Games organisation: Committee

The Committee for Ballarat's position paper for the 2026 Commonwealth Games emphasises the event is a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" for the region, and calls for local input into its organisation.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AF

Alex Ford

Reporter

Reporter at the Ballarat Courier

More from Commonwealth Games
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.