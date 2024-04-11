The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games

New look at the Ballarat sports and events precinct

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
Updated April 11 2024 - 5:46pm, first published 2:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Artist impression of the new athletics track next to Eureka Stadium. Picture supplied
Artist impression of the new athletics track next to Eureka Stadium. Picture supplied

New designs for the upgraded Eureka Stadium and athletics track on Creswick Road have been revealed, but questions about money still remain.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers federal and state politics for The Courier focusing on Ballarat, Wendouree, Eureka and Ripon electorates. She also covers Hepburn and Pyrenees shires. As a former dancer and art and theater enthusiast she would love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

More from sports
More from Commonwealth Games

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.