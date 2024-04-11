New look at the Ballarat sports and events precinct

New designs for the upgraded Eureka Stadium and athletics track on Creswick Road have been revealed, but questions about money still remain.
The state government unveiled new renders for the sporting precinct on Thursday, April 11 - projects which were promised to the city despite the cancellation of the Commonwealth Games.
An additional 5,000 permanent seats at Eureka and an athletic track and clubrooms to replace the Llanberris Athletics Reserve facilities are part of the rebranded "Ballarat Sports Package".
Miners Rest will also be getting a "competition-grade oval, sports pavilion, car parking, amenities and change rooms".
Tourism minister Steve Dimopoulos was not able to confirm how much money would be spent on the Ballarat Projects, instead pointing to the $2 billion to be spent across the state.
When the projects were first announced in 2022, $150 million was set aside for Ballarat and there has been no update or budget breakdown since.
Mr Dimopoulos said the next two big milestones for the community are the appointment of a head contractor, which is going out to tender on April 11, and then commencement of work at the site.
The Ballarat Agricultural and Pastoral Society will need to vacate the site by the end of June after the Victorian Sheep Show.
The state government is expected to start demolition works straight away, which is why the Ballarat Show is cancelled for 2024, ahead of its move to a new site in Mount Rowan.
Ballarat Regional Athletic Centre chair Matt Jenkins flagged in February they were concerned their facilities would be left behind without a clear plan to what would be included on the project.
Ripon MP Martha Haylett told the media this announcement was the first step for the much needed facility.
She said there would "absolutely" be room to grow and would be working with the council and government departments to see what that would look like in the future.
"It is very rare that you have this investment in a short space of time," into sporting infrastructure, Mr Dimopoulos said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.