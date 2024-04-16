The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Commonwealth Games

Late 2026: touted timeframe for Mars Stadium overhaul confirmed

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
April 17 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artist's impression of new stands to shape up at Mars Stadium.
An artist's impression of new stands to shape up at Mars Stadium.

A DEADLINE for Mars Stadium's next overhaul has been pencilled in for completion by late 2026.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

More from sports
More from Commonwealth Games

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.