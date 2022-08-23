The Courier
Home/Video

The sneaky tricks crooks use to hit farms in the Ballarat region

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
August 23 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FARM CRIME: Crooks are getting increasingly 'organised' when it comes to theft from farms, with thousands of sheep going missing across our region in the last year. Picture: Eyewatch.

Crooks stealing from farms around the Ballarat region are shoving sheep into horse floats, siphoning from farm machinery and even bringing their own sheepdogs.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.