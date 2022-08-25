The Courier
Home/Sport/Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games

The 2026 Commonwealth Games should not only be about sport, but also for Ballarat's socially diverse community

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
August 25 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SUPPORT: Steve Moneghetti, MP Juliana Addison, City of Ballarat CEO Evan King and Commonwealth Games CEO Jeroen Weimar met at the MCG on Thursday.

THE 2026 Commonwealth Games should not only be about sport, but also for Ballarat's socially diverse community, says the Ballarat Foundation.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

More from Commonwealth Games
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.