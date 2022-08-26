The second stage of Delacombe Town Centre will contain a supermarket, six large showrooms, retail, office and fast-food space alongside a social housing development.
Advertising boards to lure potential tenants to the new development, on four hectares of land on the Glenelg Highway west of the existing DTC, have been erected and posted online.
Developers H.Troon said planning applications would be lodged with Ballarat Council in coming weeks for the much-anticipated extension.
Concept plans accompanying the advertising show six large format retail showrooms along the rear of the site, with fast food, office space, retail and supermarket along the Glenelg Highway frontage.
A 260 space carpark will occupy the centre of the site, adjoining the existing DTC carpark, with a 52 apartment social housing development in the rear corner close to the existing Pinnacle Estate.
"Delacombe Town Centre stage 2 seeks to create an integrated metropolitan community, focusing on connection through the integration of retail, commercial and residential built forms across the site," the ad states.
The 52 social housing apartments are part of Victoria's $5.3 billion Big Housing Build which will see a minimum of $80 million spent in Ballarat to create new homes for those in need.
The first stage of Delacombe Town Centre, which opened in September 2017, was sold for $112 million in November last year.
At the time of the sale, H. Troon managing director Steve Troon said several major tenants had committed to the new development.
Since then the number of residents calling the surrounding areas of Winter Valley, Bonshaw and Delacombe has exploded with many new estates being developed and hundreds of new families moving in to the area.
Population estimates developed for H. Troon supporting the second stage development of Delacombe Town Centre state its catchment currently has 127,700 residents which is projected to grow a further 27,100 people to a total of 154,800 residents over the next nine years.
In February, council voted to seek approval to expand Ballarat's western growth area, which includes DTC, to Bells Road in the south and Cuthberts Road in the north and have the state government rezone it as an urban growth zone.
While not included in the current advertising, the City of Ballarat has previously confirmed feasibility studies and concept plans will be drawn up throughout 2022/23 for a DTC library and community hub.
Earlier this year Mr Troon said DTC was "trading well above its original expectation" and with continued rapid population growth surrounding the shopping centre it was unlikely to slow.
