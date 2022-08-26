The Courier
Photos

Stage two plans for Delacombe Town Centre revealed

MS
By Michelle Smith
August 26 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Concept drawings for part of the second stage of Delacombe Town Centre to be built on vacant land next to the existing complex.

The second stage of Delacombe Town Centre will contain a supermarket, six large showrooms, retail, office and fast-food space alongside a social housing development.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.