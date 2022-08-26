The St Patrick's College community is mourning another death, the third to rock the school in the past month.
Mark Waddington, a much-loved and respected former staff member, died on Thursday night after a two-year battle with lung cancer.
Advertisement
Mr Waddington worked at the school for 10 years between 2002 and 2011 and was responsible for a number of key projects throughout the college.
Most recently he had been living in Tasmania, where he had been working at St Virgil's College in Hobart.
A multi-talented man, he taught business management while at the same time juggling the roles of Director of Boarding, Director of Community Development and HR Manager.
His death is the third in a month for the college, following the passing of beloved teacher Mike Brady and student Rohan Cosgriff, both in late July.
Mr Waddington is survived by his wife Jacinta and their children Declan, Tadhg and Matilda.
St Patrick's College has released the following statement:
"Vale Mark Waddington.
The College is very sad to share the news of the passing last night of long-serving and much-loved former member of staff, Mark Waddington, after a courageous battle with mesothelioma.
We extend our sympathy and send a loving embrace to Mark's family, his wife Jacinta and their children Declan, Tadhg and Matilda, in Tasmania, and their extended family and friends at this time.
Mark had been courageously fighting a cancer diagnosis of mesothelioma, a rare and deadly cancer that forms in the lining of the lungs or abdomen and is caused by exposure to asbestos fibres, which typically has a life expectancy of 12 months, since November 2020.
Mark's contribution to St Patrick's College between 2002-2011 was nothing short of extraordinary and he will be missed by all those who came to know him.
Mark was an incredibly selfless, gentle and encouraging person and he was committed to ensuring that the boys received the best possible care and education whilst under his watch at SPC.
Mark taught mainly in the area of Business Management and then took on the roles of Director of Boarding, Director of Community Development and HR Manager - all at the same time.
Mark was instrumental in all aspects of College life and guided the school expertly in these challenging roles during a period of enormous change and growth.
In that time Mark helped rebuild the boarding community after it teetered on the brink of closure and his influence in introducing the Indigenous Education Program paved the path for its success.
He continued to be a mentor and friend to many of these young men to this day.
Advertisement
During his time at SPC, Mark also oversaw major capital fundraising programs for projects such as the OCA Pavilion and the Jo Walter Field, managed the reintroduction of scholarship and bequest programs at the College and helped drive enrolment numbers to record levels. Mark was also instrumental in the rejuvenation of the College's esteemed football program and ushered in a bright new era for the Old Collegians Association with a renewed focus on engagement and joy.
We were honoured to bestow Mark with the College's staff award, the Facere et Docere, in front of his family and the SPC community at the annual SPC celebration dinner late last term.
Mark touched the lives of so many through his connections in Ballarat, as well as those in the communities of St Virgil's College, Hobart, Mary Rice, Kenya and also in the sporting communities that he worked within and proudly supported.
It is a sad day, however we celebrate Mark's life, rich in love and friendships, and his great legacy. May his soul and the souls of all the faithful departed, rest in peace.
Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord and may perpetual light shine upon him."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.