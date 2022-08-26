During his time at SPC, Mark also oversaw major capital fundraising programs for projects such as the OCA Pavilion and the Jo Walter Field, managed the reintroduction of scholarship and bequest programs at the College and helped drive enrolment numbers to record levels. Mark was also instrumental in the rejuvenation of the College's esteemed football program and ushered in a bright new era for the Old Collegians Association with a renewed focus on engagement and joy.