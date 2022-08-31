The Courier

Sebastopol man pleads guilty to theft of items from Meredith pub

August 31 2022 - 5:00am
The court heard a wallet was taken from Meredith's Royal Hotel, but returned with several items missing. Picture by Adam Trafford.

A Sebastopol man has been fined $500 for a series of offences including the theft of a firearms licence from a Meredith pub.

